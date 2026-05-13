First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers expected tonight

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be mild with temperatures staying in the upper 60s and 70s along with building clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will push through the area tonight between 11 PM and 4 AM, with some lingering showers possible through tomorrow morning. Lows will drop into the 50s, with winds picking up out of the NE at 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow will start out cloudy with occasional showers. Scattered showers will taper off by Thursday afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds expected. It will be breezy, with winds out of the N at 10-20 mph. High temperatures should reach the upper 60s by the afternoon. Overnight will be cool and clear, with low temperatures dropping into the 40s and low 50s.

Friday will be pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s as we begin to warm up! By Saturday, high temperatures will spike into the upper 80s to low 90s. By Sunday, high temperatures will be in the 90s with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s!

Looking ahead to next week, the theme will be summer-like weather. Warm temperatures are expected to continue into the middle of next week, with the potential for thunderstorms by the middle of the week as humidity builds into the region as well.

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