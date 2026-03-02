First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers Monday, big warm up this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, clouds and spotty showers build in. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Monday morning will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 40s. Scattered showers move in during the afternoon. Areas north like the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore could see some mixed precipitation.

The showers exit by Tuesday morning, and our big warm up begins. Highs reach 70 by the middle of the week and linger through the upcoming weekend. There will be a few chances for spotty showers throughout the week.

