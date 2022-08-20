First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers & storms this weekend, More humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers and storms this weekend, but not a washout. Several rain chances next week. Muggy with highs remaining in the low to mid 80s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms this morning. Rain will taper off by midday and skies will start to clear this afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s, but it will be more humid.

WTKR News 3

Expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday with scattered showers and storms possible, mainly in the evening. Highs will return to the mid 80s, but it will feel more like the low 90s with the humidity.

WTKR News 3

Showers and storms will stay in the forecast for most of next week as a stationary front lingers over the Mid-Atlantic. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s all week with high humidity.

Today: AM Rain, PM Clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Late-Day Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Potential Tropical Cyclone Four is centered about 230 miles SSE of the mouth of the Rio Grande and moving NW at 14 mph. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to reach the coast of northeastern Mexico late this afternoon and then move across the Rio Grande Valley tonight and Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The disturbance could still strengthen slightly and become a tropical storm today before reaching the coast of northeastern Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

