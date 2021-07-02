First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers this evening, sunshine returns Saturday

First Warning Forecast:

Scattered showers and storms will be possible through this evening. Temperatures will struggle to reach 80 this afternoon.

Get ready for a nice holiday weekend! We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the low 80s. An isolated shower may sneak in but most of the day will be dry. We will see mostly sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

Keep an eye on Tropical Storm Elsa. It will approach Florida early next week and could move up the East coast for the second half of next week.