First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers today, Even cooler this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A few showers today. Cooling to the 60s this weekend with more sunshine. Climbing to the 70s and 80s next week.

Cooler air moves in today. Expect partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers possible, mainly midday to the afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid 60s, about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday.

WTKR News 3

We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this weekend with slim rain chances. Highs will only reach the low 60s both days. Overnight lows will drop to the 40s.

Get ready for a big warmup next week. Highs will climb to the upper 60s on Monday, the upper 70s on Tuesday, and near 80 by Wednesday. Expect sunshine to start the week with clouds building in by midweek. Rain chances will go up for the end of the work week.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W/SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

