First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers Tuesday, 90s and more humid Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will feature cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and lows in the low 60s.

Our Tuesday will start with clouds and scattered showers. Rain chances will decrease through the afternoon, but skies will stay mainly cloudy through the day. Highs will be a tad higher and in the low 80s.

The hottest day of the week will be Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, but the added summer-like humidity will make it feel more like the mid 90s! A storm or two is possible during the afternoon. Thursday will be muggy and mainly dry as well with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain and storms will bring us relief from the heat for the end of the work week and upcoming weekend. Friday and Saturday will feature afternoon showers and storms. Highs Friday will be in the mid 80s but both Saturday and Sunday will feature even cooler highs in the low 70s.