First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms, More fall-like weather on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers and storms for the first half of the week. A cold front brings in more fall-like weather to end the week.

Expect partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will return to the mid 80s. It will still be humid so it will feel more like the low 90s.

Highs in the upper 80s on Tuesday with a heat index in the low 90s. Partly cloudy with isolated showers/storms possible.

A bigger chance for showers and storms will move in on Wednesday with a cold front. Behind the front, highs will drop to into the 70s and it will feel more like fall (lower humidity) for the end of the week.

Hurricane Lee is forecast to track north between the East Coast and Bermuda later this week. Expect several days with rough surf and a high risk for rip currents.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: N/E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Lee is expected to pass well north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico during the next day or two. Lee is forecast to turn north and track between the East Coast and Bermuda later this week. Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along the East Coast.

Tropical Storm Margot moving north over the central Atlantic.



