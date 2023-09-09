First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms this weekend, Not as hot

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking showers and storms for the weekend. A break from the heat, but still humid.

A front will linger over the Atlantic states this weekend, keeping us in a bit of an unsettled weather pattern. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms possible both days. Highs will drop to the mid 80s, closer to normal for this time of year. It will still be humid, so expect an afternoon heat index in the low 90s.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s for the first part of next week. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower/storm possible.

A bigger chance for showers and storms will move in on Wednesday with a cold front. Behind the front, highs will drop to the upper 70s and it will feel more like fall for the end of the week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Lee is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early next week. Lee is expected to remain a major hurricane through early next week.

Tropical Storm Margot moving NW over the tropical eastern Atlantic. Margot is forecast to become a hurricane early next week as it moves toward the central Atlantic.



