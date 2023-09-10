First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms today, Warm & humid start to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking showers and storms for the weekend. A break from the heat, but still humid. More fall-like weather returns to end the week.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms today. Highs will return to the mid 80s and it will still be humid.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s for the first part of next week. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower/storm possible.

A bigger chance for showers and storms will move in on Wednesday with a cold front. Behind the front, highs will drop to the upper 70s and it will feel more like fall (lower humidity) for the end of the week.

Hurricane Lee is forecast to track north between the East Coast and Bermuda next week. Expect several days with rough surf and a high risk for rip currents.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Lee is expected to pass well north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico into early next week. A turn to the north is expected by midweek with a forecast track between the East Coast and Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Margot moving toward the central Atlantic.



