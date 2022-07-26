Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Stormy afternoon on tap, heavy rain likely…

Highs will only be in the upper 80s today, but it'll still be muggy. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will move in early this afternoon and continue through early this evening. Storms will move in from northwest to southeast. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and heavy rain which could lead to localized flooding.

It's back to more heat and humidity for the second half of the work week. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s but it will feel more like 100 to 110. Expect partly cloudy skies with an afternoon shower or storm possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will drop back to the 80s starting this weekend. But both Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms.