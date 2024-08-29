First Warning Forecast: Several chances for scattered storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A hot and humid midweek. Several chances for showers and storms to end the week.

Hot and humid again today with highs in the low to mid 90s and an afternoon heat index to 100+. Expect sunshine to start the day with clouds building in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will fire up this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.

A break from the heat but not the humidity. Highs will dip to the mid 80s on Friday but it will still feel like the 90s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s for Labor Day weekend. It will still be humid, so afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Lower rain chances on Saturday, higher chances on Sunday.

Today: Afternoon Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Afternoon Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Tropical Update

Watching a broad area of disorganized showers over the central Tropical Atlantic. Some slow development of this system is possible this weekend into the middle of next week while it moves west to WNW.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Med-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

