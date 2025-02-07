First Warning Forecast: Several chances for winter weather next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The mild and clear conditions will continue this evening. Temperatures will fall near freezing for our northern spots which will allow for a wintry mix early Saturday morning.

With a considerable amount of cloud cover, temperatures won't get all that warm Saturday afternoon so a wintry mix will remain possible for the Middle Peninsula and Accomack county while the rest of us are looking at just plain old rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We get a step warmer Sunday with highs in the middle 50s. Some left over clouds will be present to start the day but skies will be clearing somewhat throughout the afternoon. Sunday will be our last mainly dry day for quite some time as unsettled weather returns for the majority of the upcoming work week.

