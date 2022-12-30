First Warning Forecast: Several days in the 60s, Showers on Saturday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several days with highs in the 60s. Tracking rain to ring in the new year.

Even warmer today with highs in the mid 60s, 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with extra clouds building in later in the day.

Get your umbrella ready for Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers throughout the day. The biggest rain chance will be in the evening. An isolated storm is possible. It will still be warm on Saturday with highs in the low 60s.

We will climb back to the mid 60s on Sunday. Rain will move out before sunrise and clouds will clear out in the early morning.

Highs will remain in the 60s for most of next week. Our next rain chance is set to move in on Wednesday.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

