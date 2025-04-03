Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Several days in the 80s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Warming to the 80s to end the week. A few showers this weekend, bigger rain chances on Monday.

Highs will jump to the mid 80s today, almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies and it will be windy with a SW wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Warm again on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Expect a mix of clouds with spotty showers, especially later in the day. It will still be breezy with a west wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Highs will linger in mid 80s this weekend. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers possible. Winds will crank up on Sunday with gusts to 30 mph.

A soggy start to the work week as a cold front moves through on Monday. That cold front will also bring in cooler air. Highs will drop to the 60s and 50s next week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-20
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-15
Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 10-15

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)
UV Index: 4 (Medium)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High

