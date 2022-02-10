First Warning Forecast: Several days of sunshine and 60s, Cold and snow chances return this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several days of sunshine and 60s to end the week. Cold air and a chance for snow returns this weekend.

The second half of the week will be very nice. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s today and tomorrow, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 60s. We will start Saturday with sunshine, but clouds will build in later Saturday as our next weather maker moves in.

WTKR News 3

We are keeping a close eye on Sunday. A cold front is set to move through the region Saturday night to Sunday and an area of low pressure will track across the Southeast on Sunday. The cold front may not have a ton of moisture with it, but it will bring back the cold air. Highs will only reach the low 40s on Sunday, a 20+ degree cool down.

The area of low pressure will likely bring us some rain during the day Sunday. As temperatures drop to the 30s and 20s Sunday evening to night that rain could switch over to snow. Forecast models have not locked in on the exact timeline or snow totals. As of now, they are trending toward snow accumulations from 0” to 1”. We will continue to fine tune the timeline and totals as we get closer.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

