First Warning forecast: Several days with clouds, showers, wind, and flooding

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

An unsettled week with lots of clouds, scattered showers, and strong NE winds. Highs in the low to mid 70s all week.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers. Highs will only reach the low 70s today. NNE winds will pick up through the day, triggering some tidal flooding during our high tide this evening.

Expect more of the same for the rest of the work week as an area of low pressure lingers off the Mid-Atlantic coast. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and strong NE winds. The persistent NE winds will cause multiple rounds of tidal flooding. Highs will remain in the low to mid 70s.

Highs will stay in the mid 70s for the upcoming weekend. It will still be windy, but we should see a bit more sunshine mix in with a slightly lower rain chance.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N/NE 10-15G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-20 G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Philippe continues to drift WNW over the central Atlantic. Gradual weakening is forecast over the next few days.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands have shown little change in organization over the past several hours. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is expected to form in 2 to 3 days as the system moves WNW across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (90%)

