First Warning Forecast: Several nice days in a row!

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Clear skies are expected this evening along with dropping humidity. Temperatures will be in the 70s this evening and 60s for overnight lows. Breezy conditions this evening will subside by tomorrow morning.

Tuesday will be an excellent day, with high temperatures around 80 degrees and very comfortable levels of humidity. Mostly sunny skies are expected, with just some scattered clouds during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s and upper 50s inland, with clear skies expected.

Wednesday will feature more sun and comfortable conditions, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80. Thursday will be a step warmer, with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s. Humidity will slowly creep up Thursday, but dew points should remain in the 60s (still much less humid that last weekend!).

Friday will be warmer, with high temperatures jumping into the upper 80s. Dry conditions are expected Friday, with some isolated showers possible Saturday. Still, mainly dry conditions are expected this week, with just a 20% chance of rain Saturday and 10% chance of rain Sunday. The best chance of rain arrives next Monday.

TROPICS:

An area of interest in the central Atlantic now has a 40% chance of development. If this area does develop, it will likely stay out to sea.

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