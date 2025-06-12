Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Several rain chances ahead, Still hot & humid

Thursday Morning Weather Webcast
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
More heat and humidity with highs in the 80s to near 90. Several chances for showers/storms through the weekend.

Hot & humid again today with highs near 90. With the humidity it will feel more like the mid 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers/storms popping up this afternoon, mainly in NE NC.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday with a bigger chance for showers & storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will return to the upper 80s, but it will feel more like the low to mid 90s with the humidity.

We are stuck in a summer-like pattern through the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 80s both days with an afternoon heat index in the mid 90s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms developing, mainly in the afternoon to evening hours.

Today: Afternoon Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW/SE 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Afternoon Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

