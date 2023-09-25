First Warning Forecast: Several rain chances and highs in the 70s this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

An unsettled week with several chances for scattered showers. Highs in the 70s all week.

We will see a mix of mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies today with a few spotty showers possible. Highs will reach the upper 70s today, likely the warmest day of the week.

Expect a mix of clouds with isolated showers through most of the work week. Highs will drop to the low and mid 70s. The wind will pick up again, reaching 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. The persistent NE wind will trigger more tidal flooding.

Highs will stay in the mid 70s for the upcoming weekend. It will still be windy, but we should see a bit more sunshine mix in.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-20 G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Philippe forecast to turn NW as it moves over the central Atlantic.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in association with a surface trough of low pressure and an upper-level trough. Further development, if any, is expected to be slow to occur over the next few days while the system moves slowly west.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

An area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a broad area of showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form around mid-week as the system moves WNW across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (80%)

