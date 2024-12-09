First Warning Forecast: Several rain chances to start the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warmer with clouds and rain to start the work week. Dropping off cold again to end the week.

Don’t forget your umbrella! Showers will be building in this morning from west to east. Expect rain through the mid-morning to midday hours, tapering off this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60 today and it will be breezy with a SW wind at 10 to 15.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers on Tuesday. Highs will climb to the mid 60s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Wednesday will be the soggy day of the week. Expect widespread rain that could be heavy at times with an isolated storm possible. We could see 1” of rainfall on Wednesday. Highs will return to the 60s and it will be windy with gusts to 30+ mph.

The cold air returns for the end of the week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s again starting Thursday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 50. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

