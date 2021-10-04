First Warning Forecast: Several rainy days later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several rain chances this week… Expect partly cloudy skies today with a spotty shower possible. Today will probably be the lowest rain chance of the week. Highs will return to the mid 80s, almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Humidity will continue to increase today, making it feel a bit less like autumn.

A cold front will move in and stall out over the Mid-Atlantic this week, locking in a pattern of clouds, showers, and storms. Expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday with scattered showers and storms possible, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will dip to the low 80s.

Clouds cover and rain chances will increase for the second half of the work week. Temperatures will drop to the mid and upper 70s, but it will still be humid. Clouds and rain will continue for the weekend ahead.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Sam re-strengthens over the Gulf Stream, expected to become post-tropical by Tuesday. Hurricane Sam is centered about 520 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland and moving NE at 20 mph. A NE motion at a faster forward speed is expected over the next couple of days. The cyclone is forecast to slow down over the far north Atlantic southwest of Iceland around midweek. Satellite images indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 105 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next few days, and Sam is expected to transition into a powerful post-tropical cyclone by early Tuesday.

Tropical Depression Victor is centered about 1260 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving NW at 15 mph. The system is forecast to move NW or WNW at a slightly faster forward speed through Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast. Victor is expected to become a remnant low on Monday and will likely dissipate shortly thereafter.

A large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers continues over the southeastern Bahamas and adjacent southwestern Atlantic waters in association with a surface trough. Upper-level winds are not expected to be especially conducive, and any development of this system should be slow to occur while it moves slowly NW.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

