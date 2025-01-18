First Warning Forecast: Several snow chances next week and subfreezing temps

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Clouds clear briefly overnight before round two of the gloomy and rainy conditions arrive Sunday. Off-and-on again showers will be lingering throughout the day with the rain turning to snow for our northern communities Sunday night. Temperatures Sunday will be falling throughout the day leading to the potential for the rain to turn into a slushy mix.

Next week will be cold. High temperatures will only be in the 20s and 30s. We're tracking some moisture from the Gulf moving in early next week, bringing us the next chance for snow. Models are really struggling to come into agreement. The latest GFS update shows the system barely scratching our coast however the Euro is much more aggresive.

Temperatures slightly rebound by the end of next week with daytime highs returning to the low 40s.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar