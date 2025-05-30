First Warning Forecast: Severe storm chance this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening's storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes. The rain moves out before midnight.

Saturday starts out bright but more clouds fill in mid to late morning. Showers and storms bubble up during the afternoon. Our main concerns with the stronger storms will be gusty wind and hail. By nightfall most locations will be dry. If you're headed out to the beach Saturday, it will be windy with a moderate to high rip current risk.

Our drier stretch of weather begins early next week. Temperatures get warmer as well with highs near 90 degrees by next Thursday.

