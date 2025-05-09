First Warning Forecast: Severe storm risk today, A cooler weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers & storms to end the work week. Cooling to the 70s this weekend. Several rain chances next week.

After an early morning round of storms, another round of showers and storms will move in this afternoon to early evening. Severe storms are possible with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and hail. Highs will reach the upper 70s today and the wind will pick up through the day.

Highs will drop to the low 70s on Saturday with lower humidity. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low rain chances.

A small step warmer to the mid to upper 70s on Sunday, near normal for this time of year. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible.

Showers and storms will return next week as an area of low-pressure tracks across the Mid-Atlantic. Tuesday and Wednesday could be very soggy days for us. Highs will remain in the 70s to 80s next week.

Today: Showers & Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW/NW 5-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses, Trees)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

