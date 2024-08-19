First Warning Forecast: Severe storm risk today, A fall-like midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another round of storms this afternoon to evening. Cooler and less humid through midweek.

A cold front is moving through the region today and will bring in another round of rain and storms. Expect showers and storms this afternoon to evening. Rain could be heavy at times and severe storms are possible. Highs will reach the mid 80s today and it will be muggy.

WTKR News 3

Behind the cold front, cooler and less humid air moves in. Highs will drop to the upper 70s on Tuesday with a nice mix of sun and clouds.

A sample of fall-like weather on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s, low humidity, and mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb back to the 80s for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy, PM Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Tonight: Storms, Clearing Late. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 5-15

Tropical Update

Hurricane Ernesto continues to bring rough surf and rip currents to the East Coast. On the forecast track, the center of Ernesto will pass near southeastern Newfoundland tonight to Tuesday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Ernesto should weaken and the cyclone is forecast to become post-tropical on Tuesday.

WTKR News 3

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

