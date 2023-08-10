First Warning Forecast: Severe storm risk today, Building heat & humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A severe thunderstorm risk today. Building heat and humidity to end the week. Triple digit heat index this weekend.

Showers and storms will return today with the potential for severe weather. Clouds will build in this morning with the first wave of showers and storms moving in around midday (Noon to 3 pm). Another round of storms could move in later in the afternoon to early evening (4 pm to 7 pm). Strong to severe storms are possible with the potential for damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Highs will return to the upper 80s, but the humidity will start to ramp up again.

Friday looks good. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs near 90. It will feel more like the mid 90s with the added humidity.

Highs will climb to the low and mid 90s this weekend. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will bear near 100 on Saturday and near 105 on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies both days with an isolated (20% to 30%) shower/storm possible.

Today: Severe Storm Risk. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15 G25

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows near 70. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time



