First Warning Forecast: Severe storm risk today, Much cooler to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Hot and humid again today with a risk for severe storms. Cooler temperatures and lower humidity to end the week.

Another hot and humid day! Highs will return to the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index near 105. We will start with sunshine this morning, but clouds will build through the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will move in this afternoon to evening as a cold front approaches. Strong to severe storms are possible with a risk for damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 80s tomorrow, but it will still be muggy.

Cooler and less humid air will move in behind the cold front. Highs will drop to the low and mid 80s on Friday with falling humidity through the day. This weekend looks great! We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s and lower humidity.

Today: AM Sun, PM Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A tropical wave located several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible over the next few days. However, environmental conditions are forecast to become less favorable by this weekend. This system is expected to move west to WNW at 15 to 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

