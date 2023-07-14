First Warning Forecast: Severe storm threat and flooding risk today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Watch in effect until midnight for parts of the Southside, Peninsula, and NE NC (mainly inland).

WTKR News 3

Showers and storms return for the end of the week and the weekend. Several days near 90 with a heat index near 100.

Don’t forget your umbrella, showers and storms are back. We will see round one of showers & storms this morning, tapering off by midday. Round two will fire up this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with a risk of damaging wind gusts and localized flooding. Highs will reach 90, near normal for this time of year. It will feel more like 100 with the increased humidity.

We remain in a very summer-like weather pattern as we go through the weekend. Highs will linger in the low 90s with an afternoon heat index to 100+. Scattered showers and storms are possible both days (50% chance), mainly in the afternoons to evenings.

The trend continues for early next week. Highs in the low 90s but feeling like 100. Scattered showers and storms are possible, but lower chances (30%).

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Don forms over the central Atlantic. A general motion to the north is expected during the next couple of days. A turn to the east is forecast on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days.

