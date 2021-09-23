First Warning Forecast: Severe storm threat through midday, still muggy & warm today

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

A threat for severe storms… Today will bring the biggest chances for showers and storms this week as a strong cold front moves through. Expect scattered showers and storms mainly this morning to early afternoon. Storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours and/or an isolated tornado. It will be windy with south winds turning northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Winds will gradually relax throughout the day. Temperatures will vary by location due to the arrival of the front and hover closer to 70 inland and in the upper 70s near the coast.

Rain should move out Friday morning and clouds will clear out by midday. It will feel more like fall with highs in the mid 70s and low humidity. It will still be breezy on Friday with north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Get ready for a perfect first weekend of Fall. Canadian high pressure settling in overhead will lead to mostly sunny skies and little to no chances of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s along and the low humidity and lows will be in the upper 50s!