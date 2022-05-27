Watch
First Warning Forecast: Severe storm threat today, More sunshine this weekend

Posted at 4:29 AM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 04:29:04-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Tracking a threat for severe storms today. More sunshine and several days in the 80s for Memorial Day weekend.

Watch out for area of patchy fog this morning. We may see some sunshine this morning before clouds and rain move in with a cold front. The first round of showers and storms will fire up around Noon with another line of storms this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are expected with damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, pockets of hail, and isolate tornadoes possible. Winds will ramp up as the cold front moves in, south at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Highs will warm to the mid 80s today.

The warmer temperatures will stick around for Memorial Day weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this weekend with a stray shower/storm possible. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 80s on Monday with more sunshine. Expect several days in the low 90s next week.

Today: PM Storms, Severe Threat, Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 10-20G30
Tonight: Storms, Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)
UV Index: 6 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
May 27th
1957 Tornado: Norfolk

