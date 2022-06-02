First Warning Forecast: Severe storm threat today, Much cooler starting tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

One more hot and humid day. A threat for severe storms today. Cooler and less humid this weekend.

Another hot and humid day with highs in the mid 90s, 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with showers and storms firing up this afternoon to evening. Storms are possible this afternoon, but the biggest chance will be after 6 PM. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, and pockets of hail.

Cooler air will move in starting Friday with highs in the low 80s. It will still be muggy Friday morning, but the humidity will drop through the day. Expect a mix of clouds tomorrow with a few leftover showers possible.

It will feel a bit more like spring this weekend. Highs will dip to the upper 70s and low 80s with lower humidity. We will see partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Evening Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW/W 5-10

Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Spotty Showers. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure located near the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Yucatan Peninsula. Despite strong upper-level winds, this system is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm while it moves slowly northeast over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next day or two.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

