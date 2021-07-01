First Warning Forecast: Severe storms and flooding threat to end the week

First Warning Forecast:

Scattered showers and storms will fire up this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with the potential for damaging winds gusts and localized flooding.

Rain and storms will continue for Friday as a cold front moves through the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain and storms through most of the day. Severe storms are less likely tomorrow, but our flooding risk will go up. Highs will drop to the low and mid 80s tomorrow.

This weekend will be cooler and less humid. Highs will drop to the low 80s on Saturday with clearing skies. We will see more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

