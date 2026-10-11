First Warning Forecast: Severe storms possible Sunday afternoon

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start off cloudy with rain expected throughout the morning. Some pockets of occasional heavy rain will be present. This afternoon steady rain will turn to occasional showers, with thunderstorms developing. Storms during the afternoon will have the potential to be severe, capable of producing tornadoes and strong wind gusts. The highest chance for a severe storm will be further inland between noon and 8 PM. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s, with winds out of the SE at 10-20 mph. Some nuisance to minor tidal flooding is possible around 10 AM. Overnight skies will remain mostly cloudy with drier conditions returning.

Tomorrow will start off mostly cloudy with some isolated showers and drizzle possible in the morning. Any shower activity will be done by noon, with partial clearing expected by the late afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s, with winds out of the NW at 10-15 mph. Skies will clear overnight.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies and warmer weather, with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s. Dry conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with more sunshine expected Wednesday. High temperatures will jump into the mid 80s Wednesday, with just a 10% chance of a stray shower.

Thursday will be cooler with temperatures dropping into the low 70s and dry conditions expected. By Friday temperatures return to the upper 70s, before cooling back off Saturday as a cold front moves through with showers possible.

TROPICS:

Isaias is much weaker and continues to move east and is no longer tropical. A new area of interest has popped up off the west coast of Africa, we'll monitor this area throughout the week.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

X (Twitter)