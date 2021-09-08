First Warning Forecast: Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

First Warning Forecast:

Scattered showers and storms will start to fire up this afternoon and will continue to build this evening and tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs will warm to near 90 today with an afternoon heat index near 95.

Scattered showers and storms will stick around for Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will struggle to hit 80 as a cold front moves through. Rain and clouds will clear out Thursday night.

Friday will be the nicest day of the work week. Highs will return to near 80 with lower humidity and mostly sunny skies. Sunshine will continue for the weekend with temperatures warming to the low 80s on Saturday and the mid to upper 80s on Sunday.