First Warning Forecast: Severe storms possible Thursday evening

This afternoon will be hot, humid and sunny. Highs soar to the mid 90s making it the warmest day of the year so far. "Feels like" temperatures will be in the low 100s. The heating of the day will fuel some stronger storms tonight. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be our main concerns but a few isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out. Storms fade after midnight. Lows tonight will be in the mid 70s.

Summer officially starts at 10:42 pm on Friday! Temperatures will be less hot with highs in the mid 80s. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine and low rain chances.

This weekend bright and sunny conditions prevail. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s making it the perfect weekend to get out at the beach. Triple digit heat index values stick around through the middle of the upcoming work week.

