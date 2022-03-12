First Warning Forecast: Severe storms, snow showers, and strong winds Saturday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Wind Advisory from 10 AM to 7 PM Saturday for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Hampton, Newport News Poquoson, York, Williamsburg, James City, Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, and mainland Dare. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

*** Wind Advisory from 10 AM Saturday to 1 AM Sunday for Accomack and Northampton counties. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

*** High Wind Warning from 7 AM to 3 PM Saturday the Outer Banks of Dare County. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

Get ready for a wild weather day! We have a threat for severe thunderstorms this morning, a chance for snow this afternoon, winds gusting to over 40 mph, and a 30+ degree temperature drop.

A cold front will move through the area today, bringing us these dramatic weather changes. A line of rain and thunderstorms will move through from west to east this morning (6 AM to 11 AM). Severe thunderstorms are possible with a threat for damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes.

Temperatures will fall from the 50s and 60s this morning to the 30s this afternoon. With the colder air, we could see a switch from rain to snow showers this afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected. It will be very windy today, turning from SW to NW as the cold front moves through. Expect wind gusts at 40 to 60 mph possible.

The chilly air will stick around for Sunday. Temperatures will start in the 20s Sunday morning with a wind chill in the teens. Highs will only reach the upper 40s, but it will feel more like the upper 30s. We will see lots of sunshine, but it will still be breezy with winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Today: AM Storms, PM Snow, Windy. Falling from the 60s to 30s. Winds: S/NW 15-25 G40+

Tonight: Clearing Skies, Cold, Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 15-25 G35

Tomorrow: Sunny, Chilly, Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW/SW 10-15 G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

