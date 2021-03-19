First Warning Forecast: Severe storms tonight, snow Friday

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Strong to severe storms are possible tonight as a cold front moves in. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and tornadoes are possible with the biggest severe weather threat in NC.

Rain will continue tonight and into Friday as winds ramp up and temperatures take a dive. We will start near 50 Friday morning by fall into the 30s by the afternoon. Rain could change over to snow during the mid-morning to midday hours. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. North to northeast winds will ramp up Friday, reaching 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50+ mph. Flooding will also be possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Up to two feet of inundation above ground level will be possible.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this weekend, but it will be chilly and windy. Highs in the upper 40s Saturday and the mid 50s on Sunday. It will still be windy, NE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

