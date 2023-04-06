First Warning Forecast: Severe threat tonight, Cool and windy this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking a cold front that will bring in storms and a major cool down. Soggy and windy to end the week and start the weekend.

Warm again today with highs in the mid 80s. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day with a SW wind at 10 to 15 mph. Showers and storms will move in mainly after sunset. Strong to severe storms are possible, including damaging wind gusts and hail.

Cloudy skies and rain will continue for Friday with strong NE winds. Temperatures will fall from the mid 50s to the low 50s.

Clouds, rain, and wind continue for Saturday. Highs will only reach the low 50s.

Clouds will clear out and rain chances will drop for Easter Sunday. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 50s, but it will still be windy.



Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Showers & Storms. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW/N 10-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Showers, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: High

