First Warning Forecast: Severe weather possible this afternoon

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start out mostly sunny with warm and humid conditions building throughout the morning. We'll see high temperatures in the mid 90s with winds out of the S at 10-20 mph. This afternoon after 4 PM thunderstorms will develop, with multiple rounds of storms expected through the evening. There is a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts within the strongest storms. Stay weather aware this afternoon, and I'd recommend moving indoors after 4 PM.

Clouds and isolated showers will linger Monday morning, with temperatures starting off in the 70s. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s by the afternoon, with sunny skies emerging. It will be less humid as well, with winds out of the N at 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with the chance of some isolated showers/sprinkles. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s on Tuesday.

Temperatures will begin to climb back into the 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, with mainly dry conditions expected, though an isolated PM shower/storm can't be ruled out. On Juneteenth (Friday) showers and storms will be possible once again as another approaching cold front passes through the region.

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