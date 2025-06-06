First Warning Forecast: Severe weather threat both days this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be warm and humid. Highs reach the low 80s. A few spotty showers will be possible but we'll see more clearing this evening.

Showers and storms return with an approaching cold front both days this weekend. Our main threats will be damaging wind and hail but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Saturday, highs soar to near 90 degrees. a round of storms will be possible in the afternoon. Sunday features the chance for storms in the morning and again in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The soggy conditions stretch into next week. We'll see some clearing heading into the following weekend. Highs next week will be in the mid to upper 80s.

