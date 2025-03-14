First Warning Forecast: Severe weather threat Sunday night

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The pesky low clouds will be hanging around for the majority of the weekend. We will get a few breaks in the clouds at times. Strong to severe thunderstorms move through Sunday night.

Highs Friday afternoon will reach the low 50s. Inland spots could get a few breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon. Conditions will be mostly dry. Tonight we're back in the 40s.

Saturday, high temperatures climb into the mid 70s. Conditions will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. There's a slight chance of showers in the afternoon and evening but most spots will be dry.

A strong cold front will be bringing the threat of severe weather overnight Sunday. We are under a level 2 out of 5 threat. We will be dry for the majority of the day Sunday, but conditions will be windy and cloudy. A few spotty showers will be possible during the afternoon but more significant rainfall moves in early Monday morning just after midnight. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Brighter conditions return by the middle of next week.

