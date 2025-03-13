First Warning Forecast: Severe weather threat this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Cloudy conditions persist this afternoon with fog mainly for portions of Southside closest to the coast. High temperatures this afternoon will be cooler but closer to average in the upper 50s.

Patchy fog will be possible Friday morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a few breaks here and there during the afternoon. More of the same Saturday with mainly dry and cloudy conditions. Highs Saturday will be significantly warmer in the upper 70s.

The majority of Sunday will be dry. Storms arrive late Sunday night and linger into early Monday morning. With the absence of daytime heating the severe weather impacts will be limited but we are still under a level 2 out of 5 threat for scattered severe thunderstorms. Gusty winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes will be our primary impacts. Sunnier conditions return heading into the middle of next week.

