First Warning Forecast: Severe weather threat Wednesday increases

Our severe weather threat Wednesday has been increased from a level 2 to a level 3 out of 5. Damaging straight line winds and a few tornadoes possible.
Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast
We’ll have bright sunshine to start the day but clouds increase ahead of our next storm system

This afternoon highs reach the low to mid 60s. We get even warmer Wednesday with highs touching the low 70s. Storms begin moving through Wednesday afternoon. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes being our primary concern. We are under a level 3 out of 5 severe weather threat. The rain exits by Wednesday night.

Drier conditions return Friday. This weekend will be mild in the 50s and 60s. There will be a slight chance of rain each day.

