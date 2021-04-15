Watch
First Warning Forecast: Shockingly chilly start Friday, with temps in the 30s and 40s!

Posted at 7:40 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 19:40:43-04

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:
Clouds will continue to clear out tonight which will set the stage for a very chilly night. Temperatures will fall to the low to mid 40s, with isolated locations falling to the upper 30s.

After a chilly start to our Friday, we will finish the day on a nice note. Expect mostly sunny skies during the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs will remain in the mid and upper 60s this weekend. We will start with sunshine on Saturday, but clouds will build in through the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with a chance of showers early.

