First Warning Forecast: Short-lived cool snap gives way to a return of heat soon

Our nice cooler start to this weekend will continue overnight into early Sunday morning, with lows in the upper 60s across much of our area, but it will be followed quickly by much warmer temperatures as high pressure slides offshore. Under sunny skies Sunday highs will be several degrees warmer than Saturday, bumping up to near 90 during the afternoon.

The hot dome of upper-level high pressure that's been over the western U.S. will shift to the Central Plains by Monday, giving our temperatures a big boost and making Monday.the hottest day of the upcoming week. Hghs will be in the middle 90s with heat index levels in the low 100s.

That upper ridge will shift back to west Tuesday, and a backdoor cold front from the north will quickly follow, pushing to our south by Tuesday evening, ushering in cooler air and lower dewpoints that will take us into Wednesday and Thursday.. We'll heat up again briefly Friday before another front moves through next weekend.

Rain chances through most of next week will stay quite low, with only a passing shower possible with Tuesday's front and a slight chance Wednesday, Otherwise Friday into next Saturday could bring a better chance for showers or storms.

As for the Tropics...

The Pacific hurricane is garnering the headlines, as Hillary makes landfall this weekend over southern California, and even though it will be weakening over land, it will continue to bring flooding rainfall over large swaths of the Southwest U.S. into Monday.

Regarding the Atlantic and Gulf tropical picture, several areas are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The Atlantic and Caribbean areas of concern should have lesser chances of impacts for the U.S. than the potential for a Gulf system, which could bring impacts over the western Gulf Coast by midweek if it develops. As always, keep abreast of the latest tropical updates as we are just now entering the peak few weeks of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The above map and update as of 2pm Saturday from NHC