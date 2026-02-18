Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Shower chances linger through the weekend

Gloomy conditions stick around over the next few days. Shower chances increase heading into the weekend.
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Posted

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon, temperatures reach the upper 60s and low 70s underneath mostly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers move in later this evening.

Shower chances linger through the upcoming weekend. A slow-moving cold front is building in to our west, out ahead of it, highs will hover in the 60s.

This weekend will be rainy with scattered showers and windy conditions, particularly on Sunday. Behind the front, temperatures trend cooler early next week.

Let's connect on social media!
Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast