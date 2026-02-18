First Warning Forecast: Shower chances linger through the weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon, temperatures reach the upper 60s and low 70s underneath mostly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers move in later this evening.

Shower chances linger through the upcoming weekend. A slow-moving cold front is building in to our west, out ahead of it, highs will hover in the 60s.

This weekend will be rainy with scattered showers and windy conditions, particularly on Sunday. Behind the front, temperatures trend cooler early next week.

