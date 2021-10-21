Watch
First Warning Forecast: Showers and Storms return Friday, some could be severe

Posted at 5:35 PM, Oct 21, 2021
First Warning Forecast:
Tonight, will feature increasing clouds with mild temperatures in the low 60s. There is a slight chance of showers late and into Friday morning.

A cold front will move in on Friday, bringing us our next round of rain. Scattered showers and storms are expected, mainly in the afternoon to early evening. Severe storms are possible in NC, with damaging winds the biggest threat. Highs will return to the mid 70s.

Cooler air will move in behind the cold front for the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 60s with clearing skies on Saturday. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with highs in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies.

