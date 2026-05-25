First Warning Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely Memorial Day afternoon

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This morning will be mainly dry and cloudy, along with humid conditions. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s this afternoon with showers and thunderstorms developing after 1 pm. We'll see widespread showers and storms, with up to an 1" of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible where heavy rain sets up. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday will feature showers and thunderstorms during the morning, tapering off in the afternoon with some partial clearing emerging. High temperatures will reach the low 80s again, with another day of humid conditions expected. On Wednesday scattered afternoon storms are expected, though they won't be as widespread as Monday or Tuesday. High temperatures on Wednesday will reach the mid 80s, with more humidity in store.

A cold front will move through Thursday, bringing an end to the humid stretch and clearing out any lingering showers. Sunshine returns Friday, with another chance of rain looming this weekend.

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