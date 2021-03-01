First Warning Forecast: Showers ending, cold air moves in overnight

First Warning Forecast:

Showers will taper off late this afternoon to early evening. Temperatures will be in the low 60s. It will be windy today, SW turning NW at 10-20 with higher gusts.

Tonight will feature a mix of clouds and stars, with lows in the low 30s. Wind chills will get as cold as the 20s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be noticeably colder with highs in the mid 40s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, with more sunshine to the north and more clouds to the south.

Showers return on Wednesday as an area of low pressure slides by to our south. We will warm to the mid 50s on Wednesday, near normal for this time of year. Expect sunshine and another cool down to end the work week.

