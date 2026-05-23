First Warning Forecast: Showers likely Memorial Day weekend

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start off cloudy and gloomy with patchy fog and drizzle. We'll see on and off showers throughout the morning followed by some afternoon thunderstorms. Rain should subside after 7 PM. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s, along with humid conditions as well. Winds will be out of the SE at 10-15 mph. Overnight will be cloudy with temps in the 60s with some more rain showers developing late.

Tomorrow will start off with some showers followed by a drier period during the middle of the day. Then thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and last through the evening. High temperatures will be a step warmer, around 80 degrees with humid conditions as well. Winds will be out of the S at 10-15 mph. Some clearing is expected overnight, with low temperatures around 70. Memorial Day (Monday) will start off mainly dry, with scattered thunderstorms and showers developing around the middle of the day and becoming widespread by the afternoon. It's not expected to rain the whole time, but you will have to dodge some occasional showers. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s.

Unsettled weather is expected to continue next week, with showers and storms expected to last through Tuesday. Humid and rainy conditions will continue into Wednesday, before some drier conditions finally arrive on Thursday.

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